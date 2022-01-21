-
C.T. Pan comes back from a rocky start in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
C.T. Pan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Pan finished his day tied for 70th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, C.T. Pan had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Pan's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 119 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Pan's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Pan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
