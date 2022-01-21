-
Bronson Burgoon putts well in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bronson Burgoon's birdie putt from fringe at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Bronson Burgoon makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Bronson Burgoon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burgoon finished his day tied for 32nd at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Bronson Burgoon had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
Burgoon hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Burgoon's 102 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Burgoon chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
