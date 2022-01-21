-
Brice Garnett putts well in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 21, 2022
Highlights
Brice Garnett birdies No. 16 at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Brice Garnett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his day tied for 70th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
At the 371-yard par-4 second, Brice Garnett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Brice Garnett at 1 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Garnett chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
