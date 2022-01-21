-
-
Brian Stuard finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the American Express
-
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 21, 2022
-
Highlights
Brian Stuard makes short birdie putt at The American Express
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Brian Stuard makes a 174-yard birdie putt on the par-3 1st hole.
In his second round at the American Express, Brian Stuard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 90th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 13 under; Will Zalatoris and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Roger Sloan, Lanto Griffin, Sam Ryder, Wyndham Clark, Paul Barjon, Zach Johnson, and Davis Riley are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the par-5 11th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Stuard's 108 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Stuard had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.
-
-