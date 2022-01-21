Brian Harman shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Brian Harman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 47th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Harman's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Harman's 73 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Harman's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 under for the round.