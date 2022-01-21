-
Brett Drewitt putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the American Express, Brett Drewitt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Drewitt finished his day tied for 82nd at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Brett Drewitt got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brett Drewitt to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Drewitt hit his 104 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Drewitt to even-par for the round.
On the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Drewitt chipped in his fifth from 6 yards, carding a par. This kept Drewitt at 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Drewitt reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.
