Brendan Steele putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the American Express, Brendan Steele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Steele finished his day tied for 106th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a 309 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Brendan Steele chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.
Steele got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Steele's 148 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Steele chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to even for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 439-yard par-4 18th, Steele chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.
