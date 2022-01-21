Andrew Putnam shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the American Express

In his second round at the American Express, Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 29th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 13 under; Will Zalatoris and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Roger Sloan, Lanto Griffin, Davis Riley, Wyndham Clark, Paul Barjon, Zach Johnson, and Sam Ryder are tied for 5th at 11 under.

At the 405-yard par-4 10th, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Putnam's 115 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Putnam hit his 115 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Putnam had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 5 under for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 6 under for the round.