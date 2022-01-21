Adam Schenk shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the American Express

Adam Schenk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 70th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Schenk had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Schenk's 161 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 439-yard par-4 18th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Schenk had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.