Abraham Ancer putts well in round two of the American Express
January 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In the second round of The American Express 2022, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his second round at the American Express, Abraham Ancer hit 14 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day tied for 57th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Abraham Ancer's 139 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even-par for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
