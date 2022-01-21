  • Abraham Ancer putts well in round two of the American Express

  • In the second round of The American Express 2022, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Abraham Ancer throws a dart to set up birdie at The American Express

    In the second round of The American Express 2022, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.