Wesley Bryan shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Wesley Bryan hit 15 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 28th at 4 under; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harry Higgs, Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and K.H. Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore, Graeme McDowell, Paul Barjon, Davis Riley, Jon Rahm, Bronson Burgoon, Seamus Power, Roger Sloan, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the par-4 12th, Bryan's 109 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

Bryan got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bryan to 2 under for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 third, Bryan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 58-foot putt for birdie. This put Bryan at 4 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Bryan got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Bryan to 3 under for the round.

Bryan tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bryan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bryan had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Bryan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.