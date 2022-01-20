-
Tyler McCumber shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler McCumber hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 140th at 3 over; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young, Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan, Paul Barjon, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore, Graeme McDowell, K.H. Lee, Davis Riley, Harry Higgs, Jon Rahm, Bronson Burgoon, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, and Danny Lee are tied for 8th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, McCumber had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, McCumber hit an approach shot from 77 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to even for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 third, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.
McCumber got a double bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving McCumber to 3 over for the round.
