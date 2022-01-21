Tyler Duncan shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 52nd at 3 under; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Duncan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 1 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Duncan hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 439-yard par-4 18th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Duncan's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Duncan had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.