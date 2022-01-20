-
Troy Merritt shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Troy Merritt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 15th, Merritt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Merritt at even for the round.
Merritt got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Merritt's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Merritt at 1 over for the round.
