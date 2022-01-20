-
Talor Gooch shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Talor Gooch makes birdie on No. 11 at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
Talor Gooch hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
On the 445-yard par-4 first, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Gooch's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Gooch hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Gooch's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 18 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 3 over for the round.
