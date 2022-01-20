-
Seung-Yul Noh putts well in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
January 20, 2022
Highlights
Seung-Yul Noh's solid tee shot and birdie at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Seung-Yul Noh's tee shot sets up a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Seung-Yul Noh hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Seung-Yul Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seung-Yul Noh to 1 under for the round.
Noh tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Noh to even for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Noh chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Noh hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Noh had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 3 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noh to 4 under for the round.
