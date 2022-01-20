Seth Reeves shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Seth Reeves hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 129th at 2 over; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Reeves's 156 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to even-par for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reeves to even for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 1 over for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 14th, Reeves reached the green in 2 and rolled a 55-foot putt for birdie. This put Reeves at even-par for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.