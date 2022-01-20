Sepp Straka shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Sepp Straka hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

After a 293 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Straka chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Straka his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 135 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Straka reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Straka at even-par for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Straka hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

Straka hit his tee at the green on the 165-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.