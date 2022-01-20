-
Scott Stallings shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Stallings hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Stallings had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
At the 471-yard par-4 third, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Stallings's tee shot went 229 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Stallings's 136 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Stallings chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.
