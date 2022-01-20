Strong putting brings Sam Ryder a 7-under 65 in round one of the American Express

Sam Ryder hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his round tied for 3rd at 7 under with Cameron Young, Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, and Joseph Bramlett; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Roger Sloan, Paul Barjon, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore, Graeme McDowell, K.H. Lee, Davis Riley, Harry Higgs, Jon Rahm, Bronson Burgoon, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, and Danny Lee are tied for 8th at 6 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Sam Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

At the 439-yard par-4 18th, Ryder reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Ryder at 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Ryder had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Ryder's 98 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Ryder chipped in his third shot from 29 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Ryder to 7 under for the round.