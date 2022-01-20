Roger Sloan shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Roger Sloan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 7th at 6 under with K.H. Lee, Paul Barjon, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore, Graeme McDowell, Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Harry Higgs, Jon Rahm, Bronson Burgoon, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, and Danny Lee; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Sloan's 98 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Sloan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Sloan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sloan to 5 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Sloan hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 6 under for the round.