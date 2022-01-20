-
Robert Streb shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 20, 2022
Highlights
Robert Streb makes birdie putt at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Robert Streb makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the American Express, Robert Streb hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 70th at 2 under; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young, Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan, Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, K.H. Lee, Paul Barjon, Taylor Moore, Graeme McDowell, Harry Higgs, Davis Riley, Jon Rahm, Bronson Burgoon, Seamus Power, and Tom Hoge are tied for 9th at 6 under.
On the par-4 12th, Streb's 113 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Streb had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Streb chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
