  • Peter Uihlein comes back from a rocky start in round one of the American Express

  • In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Peter Uihlein makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Peter Uihlein drains 16-footer to end Round 1 at The American Express

    In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Peter Uihlein makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.