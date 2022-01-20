-
Peter Uihlein comes back from a rocky start in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Peter Uihlein drains 16-footer to end Round 1 at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Peter Uihlein makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Peter Uihlein hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Uihlein finished his round tied for 93rd at 1 under; Lee Hodges is in 1st at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 9 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Peter Uihlein's tee shot went 242 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Uihlein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 3 over for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.
On the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
