Patton Kizzire posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the first round of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free. Kizzire finished his round tied for 22nd at 5 under; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young, Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan, Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, K.H. Lee, Paul Barjon, Taylor Moore, Graeme McDowell, Harry Higgs, Davis Riley, Jon Rahm, Bronson Burgoon, Seamus Power, and Tom Hoge are tied for 9th at 6 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Patton Kizzire hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kizzire had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Kizzire chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.
