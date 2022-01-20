-
-
Patrick Rodgers putts well in round one of the American Express
-
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 20, 2022
-
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers makes birdie on No. 15 at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Patrick Rodgers makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his round tied for 69th at 2 under; Lee Hodges is in 1st at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 9 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Patrick Rodgers hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Rodgers's tee shot went 239 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Rodgers at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Rodgers had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
-
-