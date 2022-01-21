-
Nick Hardy shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the American Express, Nick Hardy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 40th at 4 under; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Hardy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Hardy hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Hardy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Hardy's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 4 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Hardy chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hardy to 5 under for the round.
Hardy got a bogey on the 439-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 4 under for the round.
