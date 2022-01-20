Nate Lashley shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the American Express

Nate Lashley hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 154th at 5 over; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harry Higgs, Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore, Graeme McDowell, Paul Barjon, K.H. Lee, Davis Riley, Jon Rahm, Bronson Burgoon, Seamus Power, Roger Sloan, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to even for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Lashley his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 26 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 439-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Lashley had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.

Lashley tee shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lashley to 6 over for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 5 over for the round.