Michael Thompson shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the American Express
-
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the American Express, Michael Thompson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.
At the 405-yard par-4 10th, Thompson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Thompson's 121 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 15th, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 2 over for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.
After a 259 yard drive on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Thompson chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Thompson to 5 over for the round.
