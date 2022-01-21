Max McGreevy shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the American Express

Max McGreevy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 129th at 2 over; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, McGreevy's tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, McGreevy had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, McGreevy's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.