6-over 78 by Matthew Wolff in first round of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
In his first round at the American Express, Matthew Wolff hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 154th at 6 over; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 5th at 7 under.
Wolff got a bogey on the 371-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 third, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Wolff's 78 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 5 over for the round.
After a 336 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Wolff chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 4 over for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Wolff his second shot was a drop and his approach went 110 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
