Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 471-yard par-4 third, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, NeSmith had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, NeSmith's 178 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
At the 439-yard par-4 18th, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put NeSmith at 3 under for the round.
