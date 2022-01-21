-
-
Strong putting brings Martin Trainer a 6-under 66 in round one of the American Express
-
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 20, 2022
-
Highlights
Martin Trainer makes birdie on No. 16 at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Martin Trainer makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Martin Trainer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Martin Trainer had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin Trainer to 1 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Trainer chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Trainer hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Trainer's 101 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 4 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Trainer chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 5 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Trainer chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 6 under for the round.
-
-