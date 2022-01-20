-
Kyle Mendoza putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyle Mendoza makes birdie on No. 16 at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Kyle Mendoza makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Kyle Mendoza hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mendoza finished his day tied for 119th at 1 over; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Kyle Mendoza had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting. This moved Kyle Mendoza to 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Mendoza's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th, Mendoza had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mendoza to 3 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Mendoza had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mendoza to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Mendoza had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mendoza to 1 over for the round.
