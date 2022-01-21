-
-
Kurt Kitayama shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the American Express
-
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 20, 2022
In his first round at the American Express, Kurt Kitayama hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 129th at 2 over; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 5th at 7 under.
At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Kitayama hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.
Kitayama got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to even-par for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Kitayama hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kitayama to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Kitayama's 140 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Kitayama had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.
-
-