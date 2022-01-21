-
-
Kramer Hickok shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the American Express
-
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 20, 2022
-
Highlights
Kramer Hickok's tee shot to 4 feet and birdie at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Kramer Hickok hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at even for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 110th at even par; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 5th at 7 under.
At the 468-yard par-4 15th, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 170-yard par-3 fourth green, Hickok suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hickok at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hickok had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Hickok's 156 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even for the round.
-
-