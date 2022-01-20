-
Kelly Kraft shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kelly Kraft's 41-foot birdie from the fringe at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Kelly Kraft makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the American Express, Kelly Kraft hit 14 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Kraft his second shot was a drop and his approach went 117 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Kraft chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Kraft's 154 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Kraft hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Kraft had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Kraft chipped in his fourth shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.
