K.H. Lee putts himself to a 8-under 64 in first round of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, K.H. Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 3rd at 8 under with Cameron Young; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 5th at 7 under.

K.H. Lee got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving K.H. Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lee's 94 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee hit an approach shot from 263 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 162 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Lee had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Lee got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Lee's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 8 under for the round.