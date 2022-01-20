-
-
Justin Lower shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the American Express
-
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 20, 2022
In his first round at the American Express, Justin Lower hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Lower had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Lower's tee shot went 217 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 45 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Lower's 101 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Lower chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Lower chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Lower's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-