Joseph Bramlett shoots 7-under 65 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Joseph Bramlett hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 3rd at 7 under with Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, and Sam Ryder; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Roger Sloan, K.H. Lee, Paul Barjon, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore, Graeme McDowell, Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Harry Higgs, Jon Rahm, Bronson Burgoon, and Seamus Power are tied for 7th at 6 under.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Bramlett's 110 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Bramlett hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bramlett had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Bramlett's 94 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Bramlett had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Bramlett to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Bramlett's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Bramlett to 6 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Bramlett to 7 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Bramlett's tee shot went 152 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Bramlett had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 7 under for the round.