  • Jonas Blixt shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the American Express

  • In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Jonas Blixt makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jonas Blixt takes the right line to set up birdie at The American Express

    In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Jonas Blixt makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.