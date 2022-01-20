-
Jonas Blixt shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jonas Blixt takes the right line to set up birdie at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Jonas Blixt makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Jonas Blixt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his round tied for 127th at 2 over; Lee Hodges is in 1st at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 9 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 405-yard par-4 10th, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 1 over for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Blixt's his fourth shot was a drop and his approach went 111 yards to the green where he 2 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Blixt had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blixt to 3 over for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Blixt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.
