  • Jimmy Walker shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the American Express

  • In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Jimmy Walker makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Jimmy Walker's wedge to 4 feet and birdie at The American Express

    In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Jimmy Walker makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.