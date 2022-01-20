-
Jimmy Walker shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 20, 2022
Highlights
Jimmy Walker's wedge to 4 feet and birdie at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Jimmy Walker makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Jimmy Walker hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 119th at 1 over; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young, Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan, Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, K.H. Lee, Paul Barjon, Taylor Moore, Graeme McDowell, Harry Higgs, Davis Riley, Jon Rahm, Bronson Burgoon, Seamus Power, and Tom Hoge are tied for 9th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Walker had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to even for the round.
Walker got a double bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Walker's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Walker's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.
