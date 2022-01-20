-
-
Jim Herman shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the American Express
-
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 20, 2022
-
Highlights
Jim Herman rattles home birdie putt from off the green at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the American Express, Jim Herman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
Herman got a double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Herman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Herman to 2 over for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Herman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Herman to 3 over for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Herman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.
-
-