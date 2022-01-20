-
Jason Dufner shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Dufner's tight approach leads to birdie at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Jason Dufner makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his first round at the American Express, Jason Dufner hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 71st at 2 under; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young, Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan, Paul Barjon, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore, Graeme McDowell, K.H. Lee, Davis Riley, Harry Higgs, Jon Rahm, Bronson Burgoon, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, and Danny Lee are tied for 8th at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Dufner's 144 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
Dufner got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 under for the round.
