Jared Wolfe rebounds from poor front in first round of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the American Express, Jared Wolfe hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wolfe finished his round tied for 71st at 2 under; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harry Higgs, Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan, K.H. Lee, Paul Barjon, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore, Graeme McDowell, Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Jon Rahm, Bronson Burgoon, and Seamus Power are tied for 8th at 6 under.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Jared Wolfe's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 11 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Wolfe got a bogey on the 439-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Wolfe's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Wolfe hit his 191 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wolfe to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wolfe had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Wolfe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.
