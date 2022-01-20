James Hahn shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the American Express

James Hahn hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 under; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Hahn had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to even for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Hahn hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

Hahn tee shot went 214 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Hahn's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Hahn hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.