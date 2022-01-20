-
James Hart du Preez shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the American Express, James Hart du Preez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Du Preez finished his round tied for 150th at 4 over; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young, Danny Lee, Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan, Lucas Glover, Paul Barjon, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore, K.H. Lee, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, Brian Harman, Bronson Burgoon, Graeme McDowell, Davis Riley, Harry Higgs, and Jon Rahm are tied for 9th at 6 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th, du Preez got on the green in 3 and two-putt for bogey, bringing du Preez to 3 over for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, du Preez chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved du Preez to 2 over for the round.
Du Preez hit his drive 407 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 535-yard par-5 fifth. This moved du Preez to 3 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, du Preez's tee shot went 220 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
