Henrik Norlander putts well in round one of the American Express

Henrik Norlander hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norlander finished his day tied for 52nd at 3 under; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-5 11th, Henrik Norlander's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 first, Norlander chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Norlander had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Norlander's 206 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Norlander chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Norlander had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.