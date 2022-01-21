Gary Woodland finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Gary Woodland hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 110th at even par; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Woodland got a double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 third, Woodland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 over for the round.

Woodland hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 535-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Woodland chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 over for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Woodland hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Woodland's 151 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to even-par for the round.