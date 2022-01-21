  • Gary Woodland finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the American Express

  • In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Gary Woodland makes birdie on No. 16 at The American Express

    In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.