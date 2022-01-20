-
Davis Love III shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the American Express
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the American Express, Davis Love III hit 12 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Love III finished his round tied for 139th at 3 over; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harry Higgs, Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and K.H. Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore, Graeme McDowell, Paul Barjon, Davis Riley, Jon Rahm, Bronson Burgoon, Seamus Power, Roger Sloan, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the par-5 fifth, Love III's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Love III chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to even-par for the round.
Love III got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 1 over for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 10th, Love III got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Love III to 3 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Love III got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Love III to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Love III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Love III to 3 over for the round.
