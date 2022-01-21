  • David Skinns shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the American Express

  • In the opening round of The American Express 2022, David Skinns makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    David Skinns' nice tee shot and birdie at The American Express

    In the opening round of The American Express 2022, David Skinns makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.