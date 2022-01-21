-
-
David Skinns shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the American Express
-
January 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 20, 2022
-
Highlights
David Skinns' nice tee shot and birdie at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, David Skinns makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his first round at the American Express, David Skinns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Skinns finished his round tied for 96th at 1 under; Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 10 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 8 under; and Greyson Sigg, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, Brandt Snedeker, Wyndham Clark, Sam Ryder, Danny Lee, and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Skinns's 126 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Skinns got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Skinns to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Skinns his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 133 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Skinns had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.
-
-